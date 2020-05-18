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CHLOROQUINE COVER-UP “A SHAM”
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26 views • May 18, 2020
Its cheap, effective and has been in common use for over 60 years, so it must be a bad thing? Not really, it was first looked at because it was noticed that in areas like Indochina and the Philippines, where people were taking it regularly to treat or prevent Malaria infection, there were many fewer cases, of Wuhan Virus infections, especially in these groups.
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