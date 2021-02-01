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"Will COVID-19 Vaccines Save Lives? Current Trials Aren't Designed to Tell Us." BMJ Review
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80 views • February 01, 2021
Mark my words, they will claim that the COVID Vaccine “Saves Lives” but yet the very manufacturers of the vaccine and those doing the studies have now admitted that the science being done is not designed to test whether the vaccine can prevent death or serious illness.
Also, the British Medical Journal highlights the fact that even the US National Institutes of Medicine have been willing to mislead the public about what the science is able to say and show. This is however the reality about vaccine “science” and what the public is led to believe, reality is not what they tell you.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/will-covid-19-vaccines-save-lives-current-trials-arent-designed-to-tell-us-bmj-review/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Also, the British Medical Journal highlights the fact that even the US National Institutes of Medicine have been willing to mislead the public about what the science is able to say and show. This is however the reality about vaccine “science” and what the public is led to believe, reality is not what they tell you.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/will-covid-19-vaccines-save-lives-current-trials-arent-designed-to-tell-us-bmj-review/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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