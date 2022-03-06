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KijaniAmariAK: 'Fat Tuesday' - The Mask Is Removed and the Antichrist Revealed! [04.03.2022]
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91 views • March 06, 2022
On March 1, 2022, during his state of the Union Address, Joe Biden made the announcement that American's can now remove their masks and resume life as normal. Biden claimed that the world had "reached a new moment" in the coronavirus pandemic and called on Americans to begin resuming their pre-Covid work and lifestyle routines. In this episode we will take a deeper look at Bidens announcement in order to discover the true meaning behind it.
7,457 Views mar 4, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/osnRg2m4Ahs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
7,457 Views mar 4, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/osnRg2m4Ahs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
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