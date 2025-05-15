BATTLING WINDMILLS AND CUCKING FOR ISRAEL IN THE ARAB WORLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CASH SECURED - TO HELL WITH GAZA (AS USUAL)
Abraham Accords (Carnegie Endowment)
https://carnegieendowment.org/research/2025/04/the-abraham-accords-after-gaza-a-change-of-context?lang=en
Israel facial recognition for food - https://www.biometricupdate.com/202505/israel-seeks-funding-for-plan-to-require-facial-recognition-in-exchange-for-food-in-gaza
US foundation eyes takeover of Gaza aid (Aljazeera) https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/9/us-foundation-eyes-takeover-of-gaza-aid
US admits its new aid plan would initially only feed 60% of Gaza, as UN rejects proposal - https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/09/middleeast/us-gaza-aid-plan-un-rejection-intl
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
---------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net