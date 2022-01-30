We've Relied On Doctors Who Don't Practice Medicine & Vilified & Censored Doctors That Do

"If you’re going to adhere to what is normal practice… wouldn’t it be smart to go to doctors who are actually treating the illnesses, rather than rely on the Fauci’s of the world that are sitting in the ivory towers, the public health officials that don’t actually treat patients?



"That is in effect what America has done. We’ve relied on doctors who don’t practice medicine, while we have vilified and censored and ridiculed those doctors that have exposed themselves to the illness - many of them got exposed, they contracted Covid. They treated themselves with using these cheap generic widely available drugs successfully. It has made no sense what we’ve done during this last two years."



-- U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)