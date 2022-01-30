We've Relied On Doctors Who Don't Practice Medicine & Vilified & Censored Doctors That Do

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"That is in effect what America has done. We’ve relied on doctors who don’t practice medicine, while we have vilified and censored and ridiculed those doctors that have exposed themselves to the illness - many of them got exposed, they contracted Covid. They treated themselves with using these cheap generic widely available drugs successfully. It has made no sense what we’ve done during this last two years."
-- U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)