BD 0587 - EARTHLY KNOWLEDGE .... WISDOM OF GOD .... TRUTH THROUGH THE SPIRIT OF GOD ....

THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST
A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters ....
"In the beginning was the Word ....
A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth....
You all are His creatures, once lost to Him ....
And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.