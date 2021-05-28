Waters & Warren Threaten Bankers: Tolerate Those Who Overdraft Their Accounts!

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It's rather ironic that politicians who work for a government that is in the red $28 Trillion are criticizing bankers for charging "overdraft fees." Shouldn't politicians be on the side of enforcing voluntary contracts, rather than advocating breaking them? America's broken monetary system is a major problem, but the problem lies in government granting monopoly powers to the banking industry. Shouldn't the major concern be the abolishment of those monopoly powers?