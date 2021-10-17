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Decoding the Windows Logo - Layers of Occult symbolism! (11/5/14)
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207 views • October 17, 2021
XO MOB - Time-space & Goddess exalting. Like the swastika, this version of the windows logo flag unfurls to reveal the ancient mark of the beast symbol.
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