I am refused entry to Ward 10 Royal Perth Hospital to visit my wife MVI_8689

The day after her general anaesthetic procedure, almost two weeks in the preparation for, at great discomfort to my wife, with the encouraging results still warm in the hand, a doctor at Royal Perth Hospital hears her cough, orders a Covid-test, and then, upon a positive result, locks her down for 7 days, and me out, unless I successfully apply for an exemption. The staff shortages have meant that every evening I have, for 2 to 3 hours, been doing things for my wife, such as bed bathing, teeth brushing, and more, and it has been appreciated by the overworked staff. And not to mention the psychological boost my wife gets from my visits.She has gone days without bed-bathing and bandage redressing, due to the under-staffing. The great Covid-19 hoax and overkill is alive and well in the Western Australian medical system.