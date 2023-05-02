Father warns daughter about the internet (1998)

Really says something about society.. 🚈

Anime name: Serial Experiments Lain

What Lain's father is really saying is profoundly far exceed the phrase "Go out of the basement & touch grass sometime. The Internet can't provide you that"

No he was talking about AI takeover. what was lain doing with all that processing power?

Mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkpcYv9Qm5w