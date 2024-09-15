© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We found a rental home in Bosque de Lourdes and it is $565 rent + $35 security guard + electricity + water + internet per month. Here is a little tour of the house before the renovations are completed and the surrounding community that will soon be ours! We signed a 6 month contract to give us time to sell our business in Canada with the option to renew for as long as we need it.
and
Music by Aishwarya Divya Kweena from Pixabay