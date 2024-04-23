Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Progressive World Order Is Turning On Itself
channel image
Son of the Republic
687 Subscribers
235 views
Published Tuesday

This Is A Very Dangerous Situation

* How did it get to this point?

* This just didn’t happen overnight.

* Big donors underwrote this for years — and had no problem until it turned on them.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3557: Billionaires Underwrite The Protests On College Campuses (23 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4r50xu-episode-3557-billionaires-underwrite-the-protests-on-college-campuses.html

Keywords
activismcommunismsocialismliberalismnew world orderfascismidiocracymarxismprogressivismsteve bannonleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismwokeism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket