The Progressive World Order Is Turning On Itself

This Is A Very Dangerous Situation
* How did it get to this point?
* This just didn’t happen overnight.
* Big donors underwrote this for years — and had no problem until it turned on them.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3557: Billionaires Underwrite The Protests On College Campuses (23 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4r50xu-episode-3557-billionaires-underwrite-the-protests-on-college-campuses.html
