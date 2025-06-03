Prayer Radio Conversations show 9 - Knowledge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast is structured as a conversation between two hosts, Reverend Rich and Reverend Paul, discussing the topic of knowledge and universal knowledge. The key parts are:
Introduction 00:00-00:58
The hosts introduce themselves and the topic of knowledge and universal knowledge.
Types of Knowledge 00:58-02:22
They discuss innate knowledge vs. learned knowledge and the concept of universal mind.
Knowledge Absorption 02:22-05:45
They explore how knowledge is selectively absorbed based on readiness to understand.
Beliefs and Reality 05:45-10:10
The hosts discuss how beliefs shape reality and the importance of consciousness.
Universal Mind and Knowledge 10:10-18:44
They delve into the concept of universal mind containing all knowledge and how individuals access it.
Language and Definitions 18:44-26:35
The importance of understanding definitions and context in communication is discussed.
Prayer and Closing 26:35-29:10
They emphasize the power of prayer and close with a final prayer.
Questions/Answers
Q: What are your thoughts on knowledge and universal knowledge? 01:15
A: Paul explains there are two types of knowing - innate knowing and experiential/intelligent knowledge that we learn.
Q: How do you define how? 12:40
A: Paul describes it as a list of steps or actions to take, like a to-do list.
Q: What's God like? 20:32
A: The hosts emphasize that the definition depends on the individual's perspective.
Q: What did you do? (referring to calming a child) 24:53
A: Paul explains he went into prayer with the child, knowing the truth that the child was safe and calm.
5 Best Quotes
1. "Knowledge is selectively absorbed based on the readiness to understand." 04:40
2. "Change your thinking, change your life." 14:28
3. "We don't have to know the how, we just have to know that it's doing it." 12:34
4. "At any moment, you have the ability to do that prayer to change the reality that you're currently looking at or in." 24:19
5. "Anything that happens beyond the word 'but' is negating a prayer." 25:50
Tips Learned
This podcast offers valuable insights into the nature of knowledge and its relationship to spirituality and personal growth:
The concept of universal mind containing all knowledge, which individuals can access through openness and belief.
The importance of understanding personal definitions and context in communication.
The power of prayer and positive affirmations in shaping reality and managing challenging situations.
The idea that knowledge is absorbed based on one's readiness to understand, emphasizing personal growth and development.
The significance of being aware of one's thoughts and beliefs in shaping personal reality and experiences.
Universal Mind and Knowledge
The dialogue explores the distinction between innate and experiential knowledge, emphasizing the concept of a universal mind that embodies limitless potential and knowledge, while invoking a prayer to connect with this universal presence.
The dialogue emphasizes the importance of both personal experience and reliance on a universal mind that holds all necessary knowledge.
