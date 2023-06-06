We explore the recent legalization of cannabis in Connecticut, including the new laws and regulations that have been put in place. We also discuss the potential economic and social impact of this change, as well as the challenges that may arise during the implementation process. Join us for an informative and thought-provoking discussion about the future of cannabis in Connecticut. The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry. This week we talk about Connecticut





