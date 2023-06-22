https://gettr.com/post/p2k7sh92ef6
0620 DOES TRUMP HAVE INSIDE GUYS??
Blinken said, "We do not support Taiwan's independence." As a result, he was granted a 35-minute meeting with Xi Jinping.
布林肯说，“我们不支持台湾独立”。他因此获得了与习近平见面35分钟。
