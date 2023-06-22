Create New Account
Blinken said, "We do not support Taiwan's independence." As a result, he was granted a 35-minute meeting with Xi Jinping
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Thursday

https://gettr.com/post/p2k7sh92ef6

0620 DOES TRUMP HAVE INSIDE GUYS??

Blinken said, "We do not support Taiwan's independence." As a result, he was granted a 35-minute meeting with Xi Jinping.

布林肯说，“我们不支持台湾独立”。他因此获得了与习近平见面35分钟。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@jeremyherrell @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



