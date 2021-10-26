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Florida’s Special New Covid Plan
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220 views • October 26, 2021
Report by “thehighwire.com” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen a new Surgeon General, America’s Frontline Doctor, signatory of the Great Barrington Declaration, a UCLA doctor and expert in health policy, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Listen to his interesting plan for the Sunshine State.
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