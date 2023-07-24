Create New Account
We live in the great tribulation since September 19, 2012
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Published on Oct 6, 2015 by My Shalom

There are many today who do not believe we are in the end times, and many who don’t believe the tribulation period of the bible has begun, and expect the Lord will not return for a long time, perhaps many many years. Also, there are those who are taught in their church that the tribulation will begin after the Rapture. These are false teachings and beliefs. Wake up! We are already in the great tribulation and have been in the end-times for a long time.

