Watch Ukraine’s Bayraktar TB2 Destroy Russian Hardware On Snake Island

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US Military News
Jul 4, 2022 The Bayraktar TB2 is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aircraft produced by Baykar Makina. The cruising speed is 70-120 knots with an operational flight altitude of 27,030 feet. This drone has a wingspan of 12 meters and a body length of 6.5 meters.
The footage, recorded by Ukrainian drones in the region, shows the remaining Russian military hardware destroyed by artillery strikes on the island.
Video credit:
Генеральний штаб ЗСУ
Військове телебачення України
BAYKAR Technology
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
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Note: thumbnails for illustration only
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96WijioNzkg