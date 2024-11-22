Human Hybridization Q & A with Jacquelin Smith Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. You can find Jacquelin Smith at https://www.jacquelinsmith.com/ .





Q & A Session: Carol's Question and Mike's Inquiry

• Carol asks Jacquelin about the main DNA lineage of her hybrid children, and Jacquelin explains the variety, including tall white Zeta masters, Mantis beings, and others.

• Mike asks if he can find out where he came from, and Jacquelin offers a session to help him connect with his star family.

• Mike also inquires about the long history of the hybridization program, and Jacquelin confirms it has been ongoing for a very long time.





Gender and Evolution: Jenn and Yulian's Questions

• Jenn asks about the role of gender in the evolutionary process and how to support friends who are undecided about their gender.

• Jacquelin explains that star beings are often androgynous and emphasizes the importance of talking individuals about whether they are being influnced.

• Yulian asks about the possibility of opting out of the hybridization program, and Jacquelin explains that it depends on the race and the individual's soul plan.





Multiple Hybridization Programs and Their Goals

• Yulian inquires about the existence of multiple hybridization programs and their goals.

• Jacquelin explains that each race has its own agenda and that some star races have negative agendas for hybrid children.

• She shares her experiences with disruptive beings and emphasizes the importance of supporting loving and kind hybrids.





Connecting with Star Families and Lineage

• Lena asks if everyone on Earth is involved in the hybridization program, and Jacquelin explains that not everyone is genetically altered but that we are all hybrids in a larger sense.

• Lena also asks about connecting with star families, and Jacquelin suggests inviting them in through dreams or calling on them.

• Jacquelin mentions that she offers star origin readings to help people connect with their star families.





Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks

• Brian asks Jacquelin about the types of ships she visited, and Jacquelin explains that she was mainly on one ship with the tall white Zeta masters.

• Jacquelin compares the hybridization program to royal intermarriages in European history, emphasizing the importance of understanding our star being lineages.

• Carole asks about the biblical reference to being made in God's image, and Jacquelin explains it as an expression of creation through sound and light.

• Jacquelin concludes by thanking everyone for their participation and emphasizing the importance of understanding the hybridization program for humanity's evolution.





Jacquelin Smith is a star and animal communicator, discussed her experiences as a human-ET hybrid, created through genetic alteration by star beings. She shared her interactions with hybrid children, who are created through various methods, including implantation and DNA manipulation. Jacquelin emphasized the importance of the hybridization program for humanity's evolution, noting that it has been ongoing for millennia. She also highlighted the role of hybrid children as bridges between different races and their contributions to cosmic evolution. The discussion included questions about the integration of star children into human society and the implications of the hybridization program for individual and collective evolution.





Action Items

• Contact Jacquelin Smith at [email protected] to schedule a session for a star origin reading or to connect with hybrid children.

• Consider the questions Jacquelin suggested when supporting someone who is exploring their gender identity, such as whether they are clear on their choice and how it may impact their life and purpose.

• Reach out to Jacquelin if interested in learning more about the hybridization program and her experiences.





