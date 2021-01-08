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ANTIFA/BLM being bused in for a previous rally with a police escort
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528 views • January 08, 2021
unlearn America: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/01/the-black-nobility-did-it-ending-of-the-230-year-old-occupation-of-america-and-the-taking-back-of-our-nation-from-the-black-nobility-crown-cabal-this-is-where-we-finally-win-the-war-of-independen-9700.html
Related Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008
via PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (K) 🇺🇸
@RED_IN_PA
Gotta see this to believe it. It's worse than we thought.
This guy witnessed ANTIFA/BLM being bused in for the rally with a police escort.
to @RED_IN_PA
That video wasn't now/recent; it was a while ago. It's merely showing you, the viewer, what's up at any rally, at any given time.
https://twitter.com/RED_IN_PA/status/1345811707411755009
Related Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008
via PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (K) 🇺🇸
@RED_IN_PA
Gotta see this to believe it. It's worse than we thought.
This guy witnessed ANTIFA/BLM being bused in for the rally with a police escort.
to @RED_IN_PA
That video wasn't now/recent; it was a while ago. It's merely showing you, the viewer, what's up at any rally, at any given time.
https://twitter.com/RED_IN_PA/status/1345811707411755009
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