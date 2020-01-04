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🔴Retired Marine - BREAKING - Round Two: US Drones Kill Six Pro-Iran Militia Commanders! - 01/03/2020
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13 views • January 04, 2020
3 January 2020 | #1203
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Original Description below this line:
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Round Two: US Drone Airstrikes Kill Six Pro-Iran Militia Commanders | Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Iran Has Hezbollah Sleeper Cells in the U.S. Ready to Strike https://www.infowars.com/iran-has-hez...
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Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Become a preferred customer: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Become an affiliate: https://www.7FigureBizOp.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
Or consider leaving a donation: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=26725702
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Check out our list of other patriot truth-tellers!
https://HeresYourRedPill.com
Original Description below this line:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Two: US Drone Airstrikes Kill Six Pro-Iran Militia Commanders | Zero Hedge https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Iran Has Hezbollah Sleeper Cells in the U.S. Ready to Strike https://www.infowars.com/iran-has-hez...
Friends Please Check Out My New Brighteon Video Channel.
Thanks to Mike Adams (The Health Ranger) we Patriots now have an awesome new platform to post our videos! Subscribe: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ret...
Anyone Interested In Joining The Hemp Revolution and Making a Ton of Money in 2020 Go Here! http://EndlessPayChecks.com
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