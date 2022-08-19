Another scam - The Tesla Autopilot (I bet Anne Heche was not impressed with autopilot driving)

Jim Crenshaw





August 17, 2022





EXCELLENT reporting on the ongoing scam that is Tesla FSD. Killing some and scamming thousands. Another lying scumbag elite. Billions in grants from the United States Government and he can't make a car that works or turn a profit. He says he was bleeding cash? So were American Tax payers you asshat. Go sit on a flaming battery. And no those shitty rockets don't land back on the ground either.

Thanks to Bullshit Exposed for the tons of work and research put into this video. It's all here, in black and white!





All clips in this investigative report fall under Fair Use based on a commentary/discussion basis.

Source: Common Sense Skeptic on Fearless Nation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HhObl63Km2zn/?list=notifications&randomize=false









Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BeiacWNsnfKz/



