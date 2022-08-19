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Another scam - The Tesla Autopilot (I bet Anne Heche was not impressed with autopilot driving)
High Hopes
High Hopes
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309 views • August 19, 2022

Jim Crenshaw


August 17, 2022


EXCELLENT reporting on the ongoing scam that is Tesla FSD. Killing some and scamming thousands. Another lying scumbag elite. Billions in grants from the United States Government and he can't make a car that works or turn a profit. He says he was bleeding cash? So were American Tax payers you asshat. Go sit on a flaming battery. And no those shitty rockets don't land back on the ground either.

Thanks to Bullshit Exposed for the tons of work and research put into this video. It's all here, in black and white!


All clips in this investigative report fall under Fair Use based on a commentary/discussion basis.

Source: Common Sense Skeptic on Fearless Nation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HhObl63Km2zn/?list=notifications&randomize=false



Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BeiacWNsnfKz/


Keywords
technologyeliteteslabankruptcyscamelon muskcar crashautopilotdriverless carautonomous driving
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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