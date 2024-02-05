Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Accepting the Love of God Part 6: Are You a Friend of Jesus?
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
103 Subscribers
12 views
Published 14 hours ago

Christians know that Jesus is our Lord and Savior but also He wants to be your friend. It's true and He has given a number of promises upon which we can rest assured that these are not merely empty words.

To become a friend, you must do what Jesus has asked you to do, namely, to be born again, and as a friend, Jesus will never abandon you, He will give you eternal life and prepare a place in heaven for you. He will meet all your needs, provide healing, and never let you be tempted above what you are able to handle.

Furthermore, He will give you peace and rest and send the Holy Spirit to comfort and guide you. Indeed, what a friend we have in Jesus. Are you allowing Him to be your friend?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1334.pdf

RLJ-1334 -- MARCH 18, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty: https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
saviorjesushealinglordcomfortfriendguidance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket