© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Military Have Completely Liberated the Water Area of the Port of Mariupol from Mines. Trying to Influence Ships to Leave the Port of Mariupol, now Safe. 052622
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 26, 2022
The Russian military completely liberated the water area of the port of Mariupol from mines — the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
From today, civilian vessels can safely (https://t.me/sputniklive/38359) enter the port.
Now there are 6 foreign vessels in the port, which refuse to leave.
"Russia calls for influencing the owners of ships located in the port of Mariupol to bring them to their permanent home," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
From today, civilian vessels can safely (https://t.me/sputniklive/38359) enter the port.
Now there are 6 foreign vessels in the port, which refuse to leave.
"Russia calls for influencing the owners of ships located in the port of Mariupol to bring them to their permanent home," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.