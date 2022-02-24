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Trucker Freedom Convoy: Despite Arrests, We're Holding the Line
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41 views • February 24, 2022
Trucker Freedom Convoy: Despite Arrests, We're Holding the Line
At the direction of Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau, Thursday night the founders and organizers of the trucker Freedom Convoy were arrested by authorities.
Despite the arrests, the convoy is vowing to hold the line in Ottowa. They plan to continue their peaceful protest against vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions. Tonight, they far outnumber the WEF puppet Stasi.
At the direction of Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau, Thursday night the founders and organizers of the trucker Freedom Convoy were arrested by authorities.
Despite the arrests, the convoy is vowing to hold the line in Ottowa. They plan to continue their peaceful protest against vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions. Tonight, they far outnumber the WEF puppet Stasi.
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