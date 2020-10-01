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Hive Mind Part 3
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27 views • October 01, 2020
Hive Mind Or World Brain - Lose the Individual – Gain the “Collective”
Things are not what they seem to be!
We find ourselves in a world in which the HIVE MIND is Rapidly Evolving. The INDIVIDUAL is being replaced, where the masses (the “COLLECTIVE”) are programmed to surrender their individuality into a GROUP MIND where no one can deviate!
This is a Must-Have Book – The Greatest Battle For The Hearts And Minds Of Mankind In The History Of The World By Paul McGuire
http://www.paulmcguire.us/store.html
Things are not what they seem to be!
We find ourselves in a world in which the HIVE MIND is Rapidly Evolving. The INDIVIDUAL is being replaced, where the masses (the “COLLECTIVE”) are programmed to surrender their individuality into a GROUP MIND where no one can deviate!
This is a Must-Have Book – The Greatest Battle For The Hearts And Minds Of Mankind In The History Of The World By Paul McGuire
http://www.paulmcguire.us/store.html
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