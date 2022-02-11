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Theory of Everything--GOD, Devils, Dimensions, Dragons, Illusion & Reality -the Theory of Everything
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123 views • February 11, 2022
The Theory of Everything: “Michio Kaku & Steven Hawking have interesting ideas, however, this video veers less to the direction of Darwin & the “extremely” improbable — more in the direction perhaps of those such as Sir Roger Penrose (a Steven Hawking’s mentor), Steven Meyer (ID), Niels Bohr (atomic structure), Sir John Eccles (Nobel Prize for consciousness), Max Planck (father of Quantum Physics), Albert Einstein (Relativity), Thomas Aquinas, Aristotle (teacher of Alexander the Great), Plato (student of Aristotle) — and (above all) — Jesus Christ. ” —– a review / quote we liked from a friend at NASA
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