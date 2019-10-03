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Don Jr.: If I lied like Schiff, they'd throw me in jail
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11 views • October 03, 2019
Donald Trump, Jr. reacts to Democrats' double standard when it comes to Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff on 'Hannity.' #Hannity #FoxNews
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