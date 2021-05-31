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I Wear My Face Mask in the Car
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1011 views • May 31, 2021
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/f-uci-the-con-man_l9BsPYVx5PuxFRY.html/list/pHuuGg1uugMsjaB
Youtube requires that we indicate that some OPINIONS in this satirical music video contradict the "consensus medical OPINION" about covid19.
https://www.mediabearstore.com
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mediaBAKER
entertainment purposes only
shirts & stickers :) www.redbubble.com/people/mediabear/shop
cashapp = $mediabear
please consider joining us on: - https://www.subscribestar.com/mediabear
- https://www.patreon.com/mediabear
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
https://gab.com/DrClown
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/mediabear/
fair use invoked.
shot on an iphone during a "quarantine"
no Mask People were infected making this video.
3 Facemasks were harmed during the course of this production.
Dr.Clown
6600 Sugarloaf Parkway
Suite 400-213
Duluth,GA 30097
Studio/Props Wishlist from amazon:
Retractable Greenscreen: http://tiny.cc/8o7utz
RGB LED cans: http://tiny.cc/2u7utz
CineFoil: http://tiny.cc/eo7utz
RONA stress ball: http://tiny.cc/no7utz
RONA morale patch: http://tiny.cc/po7utz
New Hair: http://tiny.cc/uo7utz
ON AIR sign: http://tiny.cc/vo7utz
PIXEL ART led sign: http://tiny.cc/zo7utz
LAmetric clock/sign: http://tiny.cc/4p7utz
Concealed Audio recorder: http://tiny.cc/ap7utz
Good Key light: http://tiny.cc/fp7utz
Ridiculous HelmetMask: http://tiny.cc/pp7utz
Rubber Boots: http://tiny.cc/tp7utz
2X ridiculous faceshield helmet: http://tiny.cc/wp7utz
Bass Traps: http://tiny.cc/ot7utz
Acoustic foam: http://tiny.cc/ut7utz
Desktop boom: http://tiny.cc/xt7utz
Baby Wishlist from amazon:
http://tiny.cc/aq7utz
http://tiny.cc/gq7utz
http://tiny.cc/5r7utz
http://tiny.cc/9r7utz
http://tiny.cc/br7utz
http://tiny.cc/fr7utz
http://tiny.cc/jr7utz
http://tiny.cc/lr7utz
http://tiny.cc/qr7utz
http://tiny.cc/sr7utz
http://tiny.cc/wr7utz
http://tiny.cc/zr7utz
http://tiny.cc/2s7utz
http://tiny.cc/3s7utz
http://tiny.cc/8s7utz
http://tiny.cc/as7utz
http://tiny.cc/es7utz
http://tiny.cc/gs7utz
http://tiny.cc/hs7utz
http://tiny.cc/is7utz
http://tiny.cc/js7utz
http://tiny.cc/ns7utz
http://tiny.cc/ps7utz
http://tiny.cc/ss7utz
Youtube requires that we indicate that some OPINIONS in this satirical music video contradict the "consensus medical OPINION" about covid19.
https://www.mediabearstore.com
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mediaBAKER
entertainment purposes only
shirts & stickers :) www.redbubble.com/people/mediabear/shop
cashapp = $mediabear
please consider joining us on: - https://www.subscribestar.com/mediabear
- https://www.patreon.com/mediabear
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
https://gab.com/DrClown
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/mediabear/
fair use invoked.
shot on an iphone during a "quarantine"
no Mask People were infected making this video.
3 Facemasks were harmed during the course of this production.
Dr.Clown
6600 Sugarloaf Parkway
Suite 400-213
Duluth,GA 30097
Studio/Props Wishlist from amazon:
Retractable Greenscreen: http://tiny.cc/8o7utz
RGB LED cans: http://tiny.cc/2u7utz
CineFoil: http://tiny.cc/eo7utz
RONA stress ball: http://tiny.cc/no7utz
RONA morale patch: http://tiny.cc/po7utz
New Hair: http://tiny.cc/uo7utz
ON AIR sign: http://tiny.cc/vo7utz
PIXEL ART led sign: http://tiny.cc/zo7utz
LAmetric clock/sign: http://tiny.cc/4p7utz
Concealed Audio recorder: http://tiny.cc/ap7utz
Good Key light: http://tiny.cc/fp7utz
Ridiculous HelmetMask: http://tiny.cc/pp7utz
Rubber Boots: http://tiny.cc/tp7utz
2X ridiculous faceshield helmet: http://tiny.cc/wp7utz
Bass Traps: http://tiny.cc/ot7utz
Acoustic foam: http://tiny.cc/ut7utz
Desktop boom: http://tiny.cc/xt7utz
Baby Wishlist from amazon:
http://tiny.cc/aq7utz
http://tiny.cc/gq7utz
http://tiny.cc/5r7utz
http://tiny.cc/9r7utz
http://tiny.cc/br7utz
http://tiny.cc/fr7utz
http://tiny.cc/jr7utz
http://tiny.cc/lr7utz
http://tiny.cc/qr7utz
http://tiny.cc/sr7utz
http://tiny.cc/wr7utz
http://tiny.cc/zr7utz
http://tiny.cc/2s7utz
http://tiny.cc/3s7utz
http://tiny.cc/8s7utz
http://tiny.cc/as7utz
http://tiny.cc/es7utz
http://tiny.cc/gs7utz
http://tiny.cc/hs7utz
http://tiny.cc/is7utz
http://tiny.cc/js7utz
http://tiny.cc/ns7utz
http://tiny.cc/ps7utz
http://tiny.cc/ss7utz
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