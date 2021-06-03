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The Final Refutal of Virology. Please Share!
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130 views • June 03, 2021
This video was originally posted on Brand New Tube on 02 June 2021
Source link: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-final-refutal-of-virology-please-share_qI429ODGLmoRotN.html
The description below was posted by the originator of the video:
The final refutal of virology. English version.
Narrated in English by Heather Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 )
Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology.
Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.
I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments.
I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help this information to spread far enough to be able to create a scientific and medical revolution.
Video author:
Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher.
1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1945. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordp....ress.com/2017/01/pro
2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1947. https://ajph.aphapublications.....org/doi/pdf/10.2105/
3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p....mc/articles/PMC72913
4. DR. STEFAN LANKA: CPE - CONTROL EXPERIMENT - (21ST APRIL 2021) https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f
https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-....final-refutal-of-vir
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/to3olhcJdgiA/
Source: https://rumble.com/user/Virusomania
Source link: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-final-refutal-of-virology-please-share_qI429ODGLmoRotN.html
The description below was posted by the originator of the video:
The final refutal of virology. English version.
Narrated in English by Heather Bruno ( IG@magicaldancer7 )
Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology.
Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.
I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Stefan Lanka’s control experiments.
I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help this information to spread far enough to be able to create a scientific and medical revolution.
Video author:
Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher.
1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1945. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordp....ress.com/2017/01/pro
2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1947. https://ajph.aphapublications.....org/doi/pdf/10.2105/
3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p....mc/articles/PMC72913
4. DR. STEFAN LANKA: CPE - CONTROL EXPERIMENT - (21ST APRIL 2021) https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f
https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-....final-refutal-of-vir
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/to3olhcJdgiA/
Source: https://rumble.com/user/Virusomania
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