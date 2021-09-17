© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Discovers What Rick Always Knew: Jared Kushner More Loyal to Israel Than USA
Follow
1
Share
Report
204 views • September 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, more revelations from the Bob Woodward book, this time detailing Trump’s disdain for son-in-law Jared Kushner’s allegiance to Israel, recalling recent memories of Jonathan Pollard saying every Jew should be a spy.
More COVID news, as marathon runners are forced to mask up, while airlines turn planes around and call the cops on two year old asthmatics who can’t breathe.
Rick continues his teaching from Luke 12 on the unfaithful servants, who were counting on a delay in the Master’s return.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/17/21)
More COVID news, as marathon runners are forced to mask up, while airlines turn planes around and call the cops on two year old asthmatics who can’t breathe.
Rick continues his teaching from Luke 12 on the unfaithful servants, who were counting on a delay in the Master’s return.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/17/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.