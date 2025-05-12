Panamanian Reactions to US Aggression and Strategic Importance of the Panama Canal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Panama Canal remains a grand strategic battleground in the East vs. West power struggle—yet most Americans are kept in the dark. Panamanians are divided: some welcome US ties, while nationalists fiercely defend sovereignty. With Trump’s past threats to control the Canal, tensions simmer.
