College Students’ Protest Against the CCP’s Zero Policy Lockdowns Are Useless

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The communist party flourished from schools, Flourished from this kind of violence. It controls the vast judiciary. When all of the students in China take it to the streets, they will dare to kill you. The fiercer you are, the more you are being exploited, you become a tool for different factions’ political struggle.