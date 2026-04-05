Defeat of the Iranian EW complex Cobra V-8 by Israeli cruise missiles Delilah & apparently, camouflaged anti-aircraft guns on the roofs of buildings.

The defeat of the Iranian EW complex Cobra V-8 by Israeli cruise missiles Delilah and, apparently, camouflaged anti-aircraft guns on the roofs of buildings.

@Intel Slava

Adding, how things went last night during the Pilot Rescue, posted last night.

Al Jazeera reporting on the CSAR mission in Iran:

➡️Half an hour ago:

A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”.

➡️15 minutes ago:

A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the rescue operation is still in progress.

The missing crew member is confirmed rescued, they said. but not safe yet. The rescue team must still successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety, they added.

➡️12 minutes ago:

We were told by the US government source that overnight in Iran, a missing crew member of the downed F-15E has been located, and there was a rescue effort, but there was a fierce firefight.

The latest information we have with them is that the crew member has not left Iranian territory, and because of the ongoing hostilities, there could be still danger to that person and to other people involved in that rescue effort.

So, this is an ongoing, active, rescue effort, but that airman is not basically out of Iranian territory, and I want to be clear when I say airman in the US military parlance, that doesn’t necessarily mean a male.

We don’t know the gender of this person.

The US rescue team still needs to successfully exfiltrate them out of the country and to safety, and we have no confirmation that that has happened.

➡️2 minutes ago:

We have been following this situation overnight but there are scarce details about what really happened.

We know that there were strikes in the city of Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh County, where the aircraft was downed two days ago.

We know that at least four people were killed there, and one was wounded. Later, there were reports that the number of people killed were even higher than that.

There were unofficial reports of clashes but this has not been confirmed to us.

So it was a very intense situation there, and it was very clear that there was an operation going on by the Americans to try to rescue the second pilot.

Early on, Iranian authorities were also looking for him, and they even asked civilians in the last couple of days to participate in the search, offering reward for anyone who could find him.





🐻 In short. Reporting is all over the place. Seems that they located the WSO, but it's a mess.