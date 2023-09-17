Part 2 Exposing Counterfeit Authority Ep. 13

The purpose of these podcast, which Harold and I created, is to show what the Bible says about authority and to expose them who usurp that authority.
We find biblical reasons to expose what has and is going on in the name of Christ.
These men week after week usurping the authority of Christ and some have been doing this for 50+ years.
It is impossible to expose them all so we will expose just a few well know false pastors/teachers.
