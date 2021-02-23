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LET'S LISTEN TO DR. FAUCI, SHALL WE? Peggy Hall
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531 views • February 23, 2021
Feb 19, 2021




The Healthy American Peggy Hall


😁 Burn Fat By Supercharging Your Metabolism 😁
--- www.greenwithpeggy.com ---

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205 Avenida del Mar P.O. Box #681​
San Clemente, CA 92674

You can donate to support this channel here:
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I value your comments and read them all and answer as many as I can! I’m GRATEFUL for your contributions, ideas, support and encouragement of each other.

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THANK YOU TO THE SPONSORS OF THIS CHANNEL:
Please support this channel by shopping with my trusted sponsors:

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Find out how to get your free 22 karat American Gold Eagle Coin here:
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or call: 877 646 5347 and get this special coin offer

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https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
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