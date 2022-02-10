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The Canadian Trucker Protest
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132 views • February 10, 2022
The Protest that Started a Worldwide Freedom Movement
Credits:
UOttawaScotty
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Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
General Flynn
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
Youtube Channels discussed:
ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube
adamnucci
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcFfXj5KPthEelsoJMn-PgQ
Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69
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For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
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Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
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Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Credits:
UOttawaScotty
https://www.youtube.com/c/UOttawaScotty
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
General Flynn
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
Youtube Channels discussed:
ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube
adamnucci
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcFfXj5KPthEelsoJMn-PgQ
Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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