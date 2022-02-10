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The Canadian Trucker Protest
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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132 views • February 10, 2022
The Protest that Started a Worldwide Freedom Movement

Credits:

UOttawaScotty
https://www.youtube.com/c/UOttawaScotty

Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews

We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia

Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne

General Flynn
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn




Youtube Channels discussed:

ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube

adamnucci
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcFfXj5KPthEelsoJMn-PgQ

Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69


If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.

For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/

Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/

Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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