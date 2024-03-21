2024-3-21 all things health and spiritual health
I totally forgot to talk about fasting. When you eat, your body has to process the food, which also causes inflammation. Giving yourself a break from eating allows your body time to repair itself, like it does when you sleep.
Smiling! yes, even in the horrible time we are in; if you can find someone who makes you smile, just spending time with them and being at peace, looking into their eyes, and smiling, and thanking God. These are good things for the heart. But you must live in faith though! and be about the Father! these times are evil, and we must be ready and prepared. Praise God.
