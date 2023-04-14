Moms On A Mission | Education | Guest: Nathan Phelps | Classical Education

Today we’re joined by Nathan Phelps, founder and Board president of Tulsa Classical Academy. We learn about Nathan’s journey in discovering the benefits and beauty of Classical education and how he decided to pursue opening a new charter school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nathan clearly defines Classical Education and we discuss what makes the Classical curriculum different from other common curricula you see in schools around the country. We also discuss and define charter schools and the process of opening them. We then look specifically at the details of Tulsa Classical Academy: where it is located, when it is opening, how to get more information, how to enroll and how to apply for teaching positions. In addition, Nathan shares ideas on how to supplement our children’s education with Classical content when families do not have a Classical school option.





Links:

www.Tulsaclassical.org





www.classicaldifference.com





https://k12.hillsdale.edu/Schools/Affiliate-Classical-Schools/





https://www.amazon.com/s?k=battle+for+the+american+mind+pete&hvadid=602203108496&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9026561&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=12089249798746647467&hvtargid=kwd-1676879154396&hydadcr=12914_9733998&tag=googhydr-20&ref=pd_sl_4vyzwemou_e





www.momsonamission.net





https://classicalacademicpress.com/pages/what-is-classical-ehttps://classicalstudies.org/ducation





https://classicalstudies.org/



