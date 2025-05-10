Zelensky claims Putin’s Victory Day truce ‘FAKE calm’

But can’t ignore fact that there haven’t been any air raid alerts since truce kicked in.

He forgets to tell Europe’s ‘coalition’ about the 9K+ truce violations his army’s committed.

adding:

❗️9,318 violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side have been recorded – Russian Ministry of Defense

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian forces have continued combat operations against Russian troops.

They made four attempts to break through the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, as well as carried out 22 attacks and one reconnaissance-in-force operation.

Additionally, 6,562 strikes and bombings were carried out using drones.