ACCEPT YOURSELF DAMMIT!

Wednesday Night Live 17 April 2024





In a thought-provoking episode of Wednesday Night Live, we explore the UK's push for a smoke-free generation by banning tobacco sales to those born after 2008. We discuss the government's stance on nicotine, compare it with marijuana legalization, and touch on societal views of smoking and cannabis.





Delving into moral dilemmas, we ponder altruism, moral obligations, and ethics. By discussing relationships and notions of exploitation versus value, we stress communication and respect for healthy connections.





Transitioning to dating dynamics, we examine gender roles, empathy, and the impact of maternal influences. Emphasizing self-acceptance, we promote embracing authenticity and compassion for oneself and others.





