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TRUMP WAS RIGHT: V Recovery Underway, Central Bank Unveils It’s Currency Plan! (X22 Report)
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1571 views • February 05, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2396a - Trump Was Right, V Recovery, [CB] Unveils It’s Currency Plan
Trump was right, the economy is now opening up and we are seeing an almost perfect V recovery. Trump and the patriots are allowing the people to see the plan of the Central Bank and Deep State. The Central Bank just revealed their plan and digital currency controlled by China.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2396a - Trump Was Right, V Recovery, [CB] Unveils It’s Currency Plan
Trump was right, the economy is now opening up and we are seeing an almost perfect V recovery. Trump and the patriots are allowing the people to see the plan of the Central Bank and Deep State. The Central Bank just revealed their plan and digital currency controlled by China.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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