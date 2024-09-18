Ambushed UAF militants in one of the areas in the Kursk region & completely destroyed them along with their equipment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian soldiers ambushed Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in one of the areas in the Kursk region and completely destroyed them along with their equipment. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an all-terrain vehicle with a crew, an infantry fighting vehicle, and a Western armored vehicle were destroyed.