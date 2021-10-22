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BIG BALLS: GOV RON DESANTIS HAMMERS DOWN ON VAXX MANDATE
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351 views • October 22, 2021
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BIG BALLS: Gov Ron DeSantis Hammers Down on Vaxx Mandate https://rumble.com/vo1ryf-big-balls-gov-ron-desantis-hammers-down-on-vaxx-mandate.html
Quote: "Governor Ron DeSantis is bringing the PAIN! If you're an employer that requires a COVID shot as a condition of employment, be ready to pay the price! Dr. Zelenko Formula: Protect From Virus & Shedding zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
BIG BALLS: Gov Ron DeSantis Hammers Down on Vaxx Mandate https://rumble.com/vo1ryf-big-balls-gov-ron-desantis-hammers-down-on-vaxx-mandate.html
Quote: "Governor Ron DeSantis is bringing the PAIN! If you're an employer that requires a COVID shot as a condition of employment, be ready to pay the price! Dr. Zelenko Formula: Protect From Virus & Shedding zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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