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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 16) The word America originally comes from French Tribe - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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30 views • August 08, 2021
France has the longest relationship with our country. The whole idea that Christopher discovered America is bogus, since the Brits wrote the history books. The origin name of America comes from the French tribe was at the west coast of Normandy. Check the Origin of what we call the American Dream http://annavonreitz.com/dreamandamerica.pdf and get this, the Original constitution came from France too. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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