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ATTORNEY TOM RENZ ON THE NEXT “VARIANT” - It Will Be Used To Cover The Death of Children From cv shots
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110 views • December 15, 2021
ATTORNEY TOM RENZ ON THE NEXT “VARIANT” - It Will Be Used To Cover The Death of Children From cv shots
Covid-19 "virus" has NEVER been isolated and ALL responses to multiple FOIA requests worldwide confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”
No virus, No variants – it is all to cover up all vaxxine deaths and adverse events. WAKE THE FUCK UP SHEEPLE!
source:
https://renz-law.com/
Covid-19 "virus" has NEVER been isolated and ALL responses to multiple FOIA requests worldwide confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”
No virus, No variants – it is all to cover up all vaxxine deaths and adverse events. WAKE THE FUCK UP SHEEPLE!
source:
https://renz-law.com/
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