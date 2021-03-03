No Shock, It's A Fact, COVID Positives Manipulated To Dominate America and the World

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Not surprising to any who are awake, that the numbers have been exponentially manipulated to manipulate the population. Lead by not being manipulated, and stop wearing the sign of the "SHEEPLE" The MASK