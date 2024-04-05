Conspiracies to Confirmation. Who is Arthur Roberts?

Section I: Speaking With His Voice

- Good episode to share to others you have been talking with and or should be talking with

- We are at war and under a military wartime command structure

-The Biden anomalies revisited

- The conspiracy theorists were right all along?

- Just who is Author Roberts?

- Important message and validation from Pascal Najadi and Dr. Jan Halper/Hayes

- Warnings from Flynn, Trump, Ron Paul – NO JOKE!

- Tales from Thailand – JMC getting married





Section II: Intel and Insights with Juan O’Savin





- An excerpt from the full Interview – every American must now hear

- The enemy defined according to Juan – know your enemy well – Kinetic warfare coming to the streets of America





Section III: Action Changes Things

- Saving America is not a spectator sport – resources of what you can do to fight in this war





Section IV: Closing Comments +

- General Michael Flynn speaking in Mandarin on YouTube?

- Humor and inspirational images and comments

- Closing comments





