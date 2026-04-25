STEROID ABUSING CRIMINAL CULT MEMBERS ATTACK A WOMAN IN A COSTUME-THEY DON'T LIKE COMPETITION

Police are nothing more than a CULT with Criminal tendencies





It is time for THE PEOPLE to enforce these statutes themselves!

(TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242)

THE PEOPLE have the authority to convene a grand jury!





The Militia should've been formed long ago to enforce our rights against these #Criminal #Cult members BY FORCE if needed





original video:





Cops Hilariously MAN-HANDLE a 7 Foot Weeenis





https://youtu.be/fZ3W2odxwCM