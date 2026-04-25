STEROID ABUSING CRIMINAL CULT MEMBERS ATTACK A WOMAN IN A COSTUME-THEY DON'T LIKE COMPETITION

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Police are nothing more than a CULT with Criminal tendencies
It is time for THE PEOPLE to enforce these statutes themselves!
(TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242)
THE PEOPLE have the authority to convene a grand jury!
The Militia should've been formed long ago to enforce our rights against these #Criminal #Cult members BY FORCE if needed
original video:
Cops Hilariously MAN-HANDLE a 7 Foot Weeenis