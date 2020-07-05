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Operation Paul Revere: Fourth of July (Stay Vigilant)
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79 views • July 05, 2020
I received this video earlier today and decided to share and post it on all my platforms based on my 'gut' feeling, I will leave it up for 48 hours. With the political climate in the USA right now it only makes sense to keep your head-up and stay vigilant. Happy 4th of July from Canada to my American cousins.
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